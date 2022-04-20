Sharp Shooter Involved In Hindutva Leader Murder Arrested In UP

Lucknow: Sharp shooter, who killed the Hindutva leader Ranjeet Bachchan in the state capital on Sunday last was arrested in the wee hours of Saturday, police said here.

According to police, the sharp shooter Jitendra was nabbed after an encounter with police under Alambagh police station area of the state capital after midnight of Friday. In the firing Jitendra, on whom Lucknow police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 ,was injured and has been admitted to the government hospital.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Sujit Pandey said that Jitendra had shot Ranjeet Bachchan, international president of Hindu Maha Sabha after the encounter when he was trying to flee to Rae Bareli.

Police has recovered a pistol and a motorcycle from Jitendra.

The sharp shooter is the cousin of the main conspirator Deependra

The state capital police has already arrested Smriti, second wife of Ranjeet along with her lover and main conspirator Deependra and his driver Sanjeet on Thursday last in connection with the murder case.

Ranjeet was shot dead from a close distance by two criminals while his cousin brother was injured when during a morning walk under Hazratganj police station area on Sunday last. UNI