Sharmila complains to the PM about the corruption in the Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad (The Hawk): In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Y. S. Sharmila, the leader of the YSR Telangana Party, demands an immediate inquiry and action against the egregious corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). In order to draw Modi's attention to the matter before his arrival to Ramagundam to officially open the fertiliser plant, YSRTP has started a poster campaign. The advertisements have appeared all throughout Ramagundam, Godavarikhani, and the other villages.

Sharmila unveiled the poster while on her current padyatra and wrote to PM Modi. "On the occasion of the Prime Minister's visit to Telangana, the YSR Telangana Party wrote to him requesting a quick probe into the Kaleshwaram Project scandal, which is allegedly the largest irrigation-related fraud in the nation. I have made a strong appeal to him to take action on this matter in the greater good of Telangana's farmers, she said.

Sharmila expressed disappointment that, despite her party's tireless efforts to expose CM KCR and his contractor's gains from the project, massive irregularities, falsification, inflation, and embezzlement, in addition to compromising standards and quality that caused a significant amount of damage, no action has been taken to date. "We have filed allegations with the CBI and CAG, backed by substantial proof and documentation proving corruption. When visiting Telangana, even central ministers mention the project's corruption, but they have never taken any action to date, thus their statements are merely lip service. I implore the prime minister to act in the best interests of the people of Telangana, particularly the farmers, rather than simply making accusations like his cabinet colleagues.

The YSRTP leader claimed that KCR had cheated the people who designed Telangana's drought-stricken and parched plains, increasing the project's cost from Rs 40000 crore to Rs 1.20 lakh crore while providing no more land. Farmers have suffered an irreparable loss as a result of this robbing of the state coffers. We hope that after taking note of these startling details, which actually make this a national scandal, the Government of India launches an investigation. We must remember that Central PSUs and funding organisations have distributed close to one lakh crores of rupees.

