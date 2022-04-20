Sharing Moments With Madhuri Dixit Very Special: Lisa Haydon

Mumbai: Actress Lisa Haydon had her fan moment when she met Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit. The "Housefull 3" star says that sharing stage with the Dhak Dhak girl was a moment to cherish forever. Lisa made an appearance on the sets of &TV's show "So You Think You Can Dance" with the cast of "Housefull 3". As soon as she landed on the sets, Lisa made her way to the judges table and hugged Madhuri. "I am very elated that I got an opportunity to meet and share the stage with my favorite actress Madhuri Dixit on So You Think You Can Dance. She is a pioneer in the field of dancing and sharing these moments with her is really special," Lisa said in a statement. Madhuri judges the show, an Indian version of the internationally acclaimed reality format "So You Think You Can Dance", along with Bosco Martis and choreographer Terence Lewis.