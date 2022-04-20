Sharif to virtually participate in multiparty conference

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London for treatment, will virtually attend the opposition-led multiparty conference (MPC) scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Soon after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tweeted that he telephoned Sharif in London to invite him to attend the MPC online, sources told Dawn news that the former leader would attend the conference.

"Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September," Bhutto-Zardari said in his tweet.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz thanked the PPP chair for inviting here father to attend the conference. She will also be in attendance.

The opposition parties decided to MPC as they want to formulate a strategy against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government over bad governance, sugar and wheat scandals and inflation, Dawn news reported.

Talking to the media, PPP secretary general Syed Nayyar Husain Bukhari said the party had finalised the agenda of the MPC and two-year performance of the government and future political strategy would be on the agenda.

He said that the PPP leadership had sought recommendations from other opposition parties to finalise the agenda.

—IANS