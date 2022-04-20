Sharif says little time to take up developmental issues

Lahore, Mar 21, 2015, (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today said most of his government's time is consumed in tackling terrorism and the acute energy crisis which leaves little time for development works. AP file photo Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today said most of his government's time is consumed in tackling terrorism and the acute energy crisis which leaves little time for development works. Expressing strong resolve to eliminate terrorism, Sharif said the military operation against terrorists in North Waziristan that started in June last year will continue till the elimination of the last terrorist. "Come what may the operation against terrorists will continue in the country till elimination of the last terrorist," he said and praised the army for breaking "the back of terrorists". The Premier also claimed that his government would overcome energy crisis in two to three years. "A country without gas and electricity cannot progress," he said. "I am working hard to curb terrorism and overcome energy crisis. I spend 90 per cent of my time on these issues. And because of this, not much time is left to look into the other matters related to development works," Sharif said addressing businessmen in Sialkot, some 80 kilometers from here. He also lashed out military dictators, saying they were responsible for halting the country's progress. Sahrif also made it clear that anti-crime drive in Karachi was not against any political party. The Mutahida Quami Movement (MQM), which has stronghold in Karachi, accused the government of targeting it for "not cooperating with it in Senate elections". Currently, Pakistan's demand for electricity is around 14,000 MW as compared to total generation of 7,000 MW and the crisis has been aggravated by petrol shortage.