Sharif made several unscheduled hospital visits this week

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, made several unscheduled visits to the hospital this week after he developed acute pain in his kidney, a media report said on Thursday citing family sources.

Sharif visited consultants on Tuesday and Wednesday and is scheduled for more scans on Thursday, the sources told Dawn news.

"He is very unwell and has serious pain in his kidney owing to deteriorating kidney function. Doctors are conducting tests and scans to determine a course of action," Adnan Khan, Sharif's personal physician, said, adding that the former premier had developed kidney stones.

On Tuesday, Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet that the PML-N supremo was unable to participate in a meeting of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement because of "severe kidney pain", adding she would attend in his place.

Sharif has been in London since November 2019 after getting bail from the court on medical grounds and securing permission from the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government to travel.

The government is now making all-out efforts to bring him back, with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar urging the UK Home Secretary to deport Sharif.

The Home Office is yet to respond to the government's request.

—IANS