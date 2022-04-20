Sharif 'Smartly Deprived' Shehbaz Opportunity To Become Pm

Lahore: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif "smartly deprived" his younger brother Shehbaz an opportunity to become prime minister because of "family politics" despite nominating the Punjab chief minister as his eventual successor, according to some PML-N leaders.

After his disqualification by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case on July 28 Nawaz had announced that Shehbaz would be prime minister for remaining 10-month tenure of the party after interim arrangements of 45-day for which Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was elected premier. In the background interviews, some PML-N leaders said they are of the view that Shehbaz is made to miss a "golden opportunity" to succeed his elder brother as there has been no guarantee that he will get the same chance in 2018 in case PML-N wins the election as more players from the elder Sharif family will be there in the race for the top slot.