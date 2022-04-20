ShareChat''s TikTok rival Moj crosses 5mn downloads on Google Play

New Delhi: Home-grown regional language social media app ShareChat''s short video sharing platform Moj has crossed five million downloads from Google Play Store in just about a week since the beta version of the TikTok rival was released.

The speed at which this app was being installed even at the testing phase only suggests how big a vacuum has been created following the disappearance of TikTok from app stores for Indian users after the country banned the app, along with 58 other Chinese apps.

The Moj app is available in 15 Indian languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Rajasthani, Haryanvi and Urdu.

As of now, on downloading the app one just needs to select the preferred language and they are good to go.

One can browse through the feed on the Moj app and share their favourite videos with friends and family.

According to the description of the app on the Google Play Store, Moj aims to bring a global community of creators to one platform so that users can meet "tens of millions of celebrities and talented artists" from around the world on the app and also get to make friends with young people from their city or neighbourhood.

Among upcoming features listed by the "Made in India" app includes a number of special effects, thousands of stickers, and magical emoticons for your selfies.

It will also have "Magic filters" so that users can create music videos with special effects at full sync with the music''s beat, according to the app.

The beta version of the app is currently available only on Google Play Store, but it may soon be available for iOS devices as well, according to industry sources.

