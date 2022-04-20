Sharad Kelkar: Lockdown has taught me patience

New Delhi: Actor Sharad Kelkar says the lockdown has taught patience.

"The lockdown has taught me a lot of patience, first of all because I have never sat at home for so many days," Sharad told IANS.

The actor, who is an accomplished dubbing artist, has in the past lent his deep voice to Prabhas'' starring role in the dubbed version of the "Baahubali" series, and said he believes in positivity.

"I am a very positive guy. If I get into the situation of ''hell'', I know how to jump out of that. So, I am not a negative person. I think of positive things, good things. If something is not happening in my front, I think there is something bigger and better for me. But still this is a tough time and one thing we all should understand and learn is patience."

The actor, who ventured into acting in 2004 with the Doordarshan show "Aakrosh", looks at the brighter side of the lockdown and say he got a chance to spend quality time with family.

"I got some good time to spend with my family, which I have missed in the last few years, especially with my daughter," he said.

On the acting front, Sharad will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Laxmmi Bomb" and the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India".

"Laxmmi Bomb" is a remake of the superhit Tamil horror comedy "Muni 2: Kanchana". It revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman, who takes revenge on the ones who destroyed her life.

"Bhuj: The Pride Of India" tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back into the journey of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat''s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

--IANS