Shankaracharya To March From Prayagraj To Ayodhya For Ram Temple From Feb 17

Prayagraj: Dwarika Sharda Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati is all set to march to Ayodhya on February 21 to lay the foundation of the Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Shankaracharya is slated to leave Kumbh city on February 17 at 1300 hours and stay at Pratapgarh at night. The next day he will proceed for Sultanpur and will make a night halt there and then reach Ayodhya on February 19, sources here on Tuesday said.

His foundation- laying ceremony will take place on February 21. The Sharda Peeth Shankaracharya is known for his anti-VHP stand and a pro-Congress tilt. So his move is considered to be politically motivated to raise the Ram Janmabhoomi issue.

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati had already rejected the model of the temple prepared by the VHP and wants it in the Cambodian style. In Kumbh 2019 the Shankaracharya had convened the Param Dharma Sansad in the last week of January and had worshipped four bricks — Nanda, Jaya, Bhadra and Purna for the foundation laying of the proposed Ram Janmabhoomi temple at Ayodhya.

Shankaracharya also got support from the strong Akhara Parishad, which controls the 13 akharas, which have lakh of Naga sadhus.

His march towards the temple town will be with these bricks and he is expected to be followed by thousands of Ram devotees. The government is in a fix whether to stop the Shankaracharya's Ramagrah Yatra or allow him to proceed towards Ayodhya, sources said. If the Shankaracharya lays the foundation, it will be a violation of the court's order, and if he is stopped, the the Congress will propagate that the Yogi government stopped the Shankaracharya from marching towards Ayodhya. UNI