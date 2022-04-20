Shankaracharya Postpones March For Ram Temple As Mark Of Respect To Martyrs

Prayagraj: Shankaracharya Swami Swarupanand Saraswati, has postponed his march to Ayodhya from Kumbh for Shilanyas programme at Ayodhya for the Ram temple on February 21, as a 'mark of respect' to CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack. The seer, head of Dwarak and Jyothis peth, has announced to postponed the shilaynas and Ramgrah Yatra after request from chief minister Yogi Adityanath in view of the Pulwama incident. Swarupanand Saraswati has appealed to his disciples , who have reached Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur and Ayodhya to worship at the Ram lala temple at Ayodhya and return back to their homes. The seer , who is unwell and was admitted to the BHU hospital in Varanasi, earlier had postponed his yatra for two days and had announced to start on February 19 instead of February 17. "Shankaracharya would address a meeting of the saints at his camp at sector 15 in the Kumbh on February 19 before leaving for Pratapgarh," announced Shree Dharanand Bharamachari ,head of the Mankameshwar temple in the Sangam city here on Sunday. As per the programme after night stay at Pratapgarh, the seer would stay in Sultanpur on the next day and will reach Ayodhya on February 21 to lay the foundation of the Ram temple. UNI