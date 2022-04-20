Shankaracharya objects to 'Bhoomi Pujan Mahurat'

Ayodhya: The Jyotishpeethadheeshwar and Dwarka Shardapithadheeshwar, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati has questioned the "muhurat" of August 5 for laying the foundation stone of the Ram temple.

The Shankaracharya said generally good work is initiated in the "Uttam Kaal" section of the Hindu calendar. "The August 5 date falls in the Dakshinayan Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. August 5 is the second date of Krishna Paksha. In the scriptures, the beginning of the construction of the home/temple in the Bhadrapada month is prohibited," he said.

He said that according to Vishnu Dharma Shastra, the launch in the Bhadrapada month is the cause of destruction. The 'Daivagna Ballabh Granth' states that the home, made in Bhadrapada, brings poverty. Vastu Pradeep also says the same.

Shankracharya said that according to Vastu Rajaballabh, the beginning of Bhadrapada gives zero fruit.

He said that it is also not right to consider it as auspicious due to "Abhijit Muhurta". "Abhijit is prohibited on Wednesday in the marriage of Muhurta Chintamani. Till the Cancer is in the Sun, the foundation stone can be done only in the month of Shravan and not in Bhadrapada," said Shankracharya.

According to scholars, there is no coincidence of auspicious time in "Chaturmas". On social media too, many astrologers have objected to this, citing various almanacs.

Prof. Ram Narayan Dwivedi of Kashi Vidya Parishad said that marriage between Harishayani Ekadashi to Devotthan Ekadashi is prohibited for performing auspicious work, but worship is not prohibited on religious works.

Giving an example of Sri Ramacharitmanas, Dwivedi said, "When King Dasharatha asks to decide on the auspicious time for the coronation of Lord Shri Ram from Maharishi Vashishta. Then, the chief of the Asthadash promoters of astrology, Maharishi Vashistha, says 'Begi Bilambu na karripa sajiya sabu sabu samaj. Sudin Sumanglu is when Ramu Hohin Yubraj'. That is, when Shri Ram would like to receive the coronation, the same time and day would be auspicious.

"With this view, when the Bhoomi Pujan will be done for the construction of Shri Ram's temple, the same auspicious day and Mars will become auspicious. Abhijeet Muhurta will bring the ultimate welfare, said Dwivedi.

According to Jyotishacharya Pandit Deepak Malaviya, the time of foundation stone has been ensured in Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha Dwitiya Abhijit Muhurta on August 5.

"Bhoomi Pujan will begin in the morning in the Nakshatra constellation and will end in the Satabhisha Nakshatra. In Abhijit Muhurta, Bhoomi Pujan will be the ultimate welfare. It comes in eighth place among the 15 Muhurtas.

"According to astrology, there are 28 nakshatras Abhijit, which are considered auspicious for all works. On 5th August, Sun will be in the Leo sign in Bhadrapada month, due to which this Muhurta becomes very important," said Malaviya.

He also said, "Gandaha Nakshatra is related to the land and its owner is Mars. Bhoomi Pujan will begin in this constellation. Vasu is its god who is the protector of Lord Vishnu and Indra. Therefore, this time is absolutely suitable for earth worship. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is also being received on August 5."

–IANS