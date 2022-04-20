Shanghai SIPG''s Huikang called up by national team for training

Shanghai: Shanghai SIPG midfielder Cai Huikang has been called up for training here on Sunday, according to the Chinese men''s national team. The team plans to train in Shanghai from May 10 to May 27.

Huikang is the third Shanghai SIPG member to participate in the training, joining goalkeeper Yan Junling and defender Wang Shenchao, reports Xinhua news agency.

Huikang also took part in the training camp of the national team in Guangzhou in January, but was not included on the list for the Dubai training camp in March.

The 31-year-old veteran was the first choice midfielder when the national team was coached by Alain Perrin and played a major role in the AFC Asian Cup. However, he retired from the national team in early 2017.

After Li Tie replaced Italian Marcello Lippi as head coach, Huikang got the chance to return to the national set-up, coming off the bench in the final round of the East Asian Cup last December.

In 2019, Huikang contributed two goals and one assist during his 26 appearances in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Meanwhile, Chinese health authority said on Sunday that it received report of 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, of which two were imported cases reported in Shanghai.

--IANS