Shanghai reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

Shanghai: Shanghai has reported two new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus disease from overseas, the local health authority said on Tuesday.

According to the Municipal Health Commission, a total of 199 imported cases had been reported in Shanghai by the end of Monday, while 14 suspected imported cases are under quarantine for further confirmation.

The new imported cases were both Chinese citizens, including one from Russia and one from the United Kingdom. They were both quarantined and tested positive for the virus upon arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Xinhua reported the MHC as saying.

A total of 24 people in close contact with the two patients on flights have been screened and put under quarantine.

Shanghai saw no new indigenous COVID-19 infections on Monday. The municipality has reported a total of 339 indigenous confirmed cases and zero suspected cases.

UNI