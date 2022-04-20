Shanghai Disney Resort launches new sign-language service

Shanghai: The Shanghai Disney Resort on Thursday launched a new sign-language interpretation service for its iconic Mickey's Storybook Express parade.

Sign-language specialists have been called in to interpret the fun phrases and songs sung by the beloved Disney characters as they pass by on their floats, thus providing hearing-impaired visitors with a better understanding of the performance, reports Xinhua news agency.

Visitors can book and inquire about the service through the official website of Shanghai Disney Resort, the Reservation Center, and Guest Services locations across the resort.

The Shanghai Disney Resort also launched its first Sign Language Week on September 21, which will run until the 27th, during which visitors could learn Chinese sign language from Disney's cast members in Disneytown.

