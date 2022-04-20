Shane Warne wants to train with Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah

Dubai: Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne on Tuesday said he would like to train with fast-rising Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah in the nets, a wish Pakistan management welcomed. Warne, on a promotional tour to United Arab Emirates (UAE), said he believes Shah is a world class bowler. "If I could find some time this week, I would love to go down and have a bowl with Yasir, because I am trying to prepare for the Cricket All Stars next week as well," Warne told UAE daily The National. Himself a great of the game who took 708 Test wickets -- second only to Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan -- Warne is a great admirer of Pakistan's Shah. Shah, who took eight wickets to help Pakistan win the Dubai Test against England in Dubai on Tuesday, started bowling leg-breaks after watching Warne on television. Warne met Shah in Adelaide during the World Cup earlier this year and passed on some useful tips to the Pakistani spinner. Warne and Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar are organising three Twenty20 matches for veteran cricketers in United States next month. The Australian spinner said he is keen to have nets before the matches in USA. "I am trying to get as much practice in as I can. I might not be that welcome down in the England camp, so I might have to try the Pakistan camp to have a bowl," he said.

"I think he (Shah) is a wonderful bowler. From what I have seen of this (Dubai) Test match, he has got all the toys, I just think he gets a little impatient." Pakistan team manager Intikhab Alam welcomed Warne's reported request."No one has approached us as yet," Alam said. "But if someone does then Warne is welcome because it's a common practice that greats pass tips to youngsters and it will be a kind gesture."Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0 with the final match in Sharjah from Saturday. �AFP