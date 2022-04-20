Shamli Man's Death: Three Policemen Suspended

Shamli: Two policemen and one home-guard were suspended in the matter of allegedly beaten a man to death after dragging him out from Dial 100 vehicle by perpetrators in their presence in Jhinjhana area, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said here on Wednesday. Mr Kumar said that video of that incident was viral on social media, following which actions were taken against the policemen by department. He said that probe was ordered into the matter and home-guard Sunil Singh, police constables Brijveer Singh and Kulbeer was suspended for negligence of duty. He said that deceased Rajendra (28) was notorious criminal and was jailed for several times. Case was registered against six persons into the matter, SP said adding that three accused Arif, Shahadat and Amir were arrested while manhunt was on to nab other accused. Jhinjhana police station in-charge O P Chaudhary said that two matters were pending in court against the deceased while several criminal cases were registered against him in nearby police stations. UNI