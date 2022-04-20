Shamitabh box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan-Dhanush starrer mints Rs 7.80 crores after day 2

Shamitabh starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dhanush and Akshara Haasan is getting both positive and negative review from viewers. It did exceptionally well in the urban circuits and multiplexes, but is yet to pick up in the single screens and among the masses. Yesterday, Taran Adarsh tweeted �#Shamitabh Fri ? 3.5 cr. India biz.�The movie had managed to get a decent opening and on Day 2 i.e. the 1st Saturday the collection went up by Rs 4.30 crores. The total brings it to a figure of Rs 7.80 crores after two days in the domestic box office. Dhanush�s mute performance has been getting rave reviews and Amitabh is walking away with a lot of praises. The word of mouth is bound to push the movie further at the box office, even if it did just decently in two days. Let�s hope by Sunday evening the numbers start looking up and the cash registers start ringing. Fingers crossed!