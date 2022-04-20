Shami helping poor by distributing masks, food packets in UP amid COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: As India continues with its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, people from all walks of life have come to support those in need amid times of distress.

India cricketer Mohammad Shami, who is currently at his home during the enforced break, is also making sure he makes his contribution by helping the people who are trying to reach their homes.

Shami has set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur, near Bijnor city in Uttar Pradesh where he is providing meals to people. He has also been distributing masks and food packets on National Highway No. 24 in the state.

"As India fights coronavirus, Mohammad Shami comes forward to help people trying to reach home by distributing food packets and masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur," BCCI said in a tweet on Tuesday along with a 42-second video.

"We are in this together," it added.

Various former and current players of the Indian cricket team, along with the BCCI, have already made contributions towards the Prime Ministers Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) and state relief funds set up for fight against COVID-19.

Close to 2 lakh confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported so far in the country while over than 5,500 people have lost their lives.

--IANS