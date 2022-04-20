Shami charged with attempt to murder

Kolkata Police on Friday booked India pacer Mohammed Shami and four others under various non-bailable and bailable sections after his wife Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the cricketer.

The case was registered under non-bailable sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498-A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 376 (punishment for rape), Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathi said.

The five have also been booked under bailable sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among others, he said.

"On the basis of the written letter of complaint of Hasin Jahan, a case has been recorded against Mohammed Shami and four others in Jadavpur Police Station," Tripathi said.

Police, however, declined to divulge details of the four others.

Shami, in posts on his Facebook page and Twitter handle, has claimed that the allegations were false and a conspiracy to defame him.

Meanwhile, Zakir Hussain, the lawyer of Hasin, claimed that she was in mental trauma and was looking forward to conclusion of the investigation into the FIR.

"FIR has been filed and let the investigation conclude," Hussain told reporters here.

Asked whether Hasin was amenable to any reconciliation with the cricketer, the lawyer said that before filing the complaint, "she wanted Shami to talk to her and that he rectified himself."

Asked whether Hasin would file a complaint with the BCCI, Hussain said the cricket body had already taken suo motu action, and "we will take a call on whether or not to file any complaint as and when we feel necessary."

DD cautious

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils are keeping a close tab on the Shami controversy as the top officials are set to meet BCCI brass to take a stock of the situation.

Daredevils are now awaiting for BCCI's legal opinion about whether they should allow the Bengal speedster to join their camp, which will start at the end of the month.

"Look Daredevils management can't take any unilateral decision in this matter. All players who play in the IPL have a tri-partite contract involving the franchise, BCCI and the player. Yes, we are well aware about the sensitive situation and we are having discussions with top BCCI officials. There is a clause about any player bringing disrepute but it is for the lawyers to interpret it," a senior franchise official told PTI on Friday.

The IPL involves big business houses and they are extremely aware about their image.

The GMR group had just entered into a 50:50 partnership with JSW group -- owners of India's top football club Bengaluru FC.

Company's image is paramount for any franchise and Delhi Daredevils is no exception in this regard.

"In these sensitive times, when people are raising their voice against domestic abuse and violence, unless Shami comes out clean, the franchise's image will also take a beating. If Delhi Daredevils are worried, they certainly have reasons to do so. They have created a brand and would be protective about that," a senior BCCI official said.

There were, however, mixed reactions in BCCI as some officials felt that CoA chief Vinod Rai could have waited for the police inquiry to get over and charges levelled against Shami being proved before his central contract is being withheld.

There is a possibility that acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry along with CEO Rahul Johri discuss the Shami issue on the sidelines of the Captain's Conclave in Mumbai on March 12. —Press Trust of India





















