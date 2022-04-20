Shama Sikander donates money to the needy on Eid

Mumbai: Actress Shama Sikander is doing her bit amidst these testing times to keep up the spirit of Eid. She along with friends has been distributing food to the needy and is now giving financial aid on the occasion of festival.

"We identified some people who are in need and I transferred some money to each of them to help them financially. I have given my share to an organisation in Mumbai who feed people on a day-to-day basis," she said.

She explains why Eid 2020 is unique for her. "Generally, we end up spending so much on celebrations, but today the money can help so many people in need. I feel extremely lucky and blessed to be able to be in a position to help," said Shama.

"We are facing the biggest challenge of our lives and the lockdown means separate things for a separate set of people. We are a country of a humongous population and the need of the hour is that whoever can, should step up and help the ones in need. Eid is sacred for me and I feel it will be the best one as I can take off some burden of some people. I urge everyone to come up with helping hands according to their capacities. We have to stay united, only then we would all make through it," she added.

--IANS