Shalabh''s new single ''Reboot'' aims to revive lost positive energies

New Delhi: Singapore-based singer Shalabh has come up with a new song, titled "Reboot", which is a contemporary rock anthem.

A highlight of the track are the Sanskrit shlokas incorporated in the lyrics.

"We are living in the times where there is a lot of clutter that we are exposed to. Our mental health right now stays a priority with physical well-being, thus we must focus more on reviving our lost positive energies. ''Reboot'' emphasis on paying attention to our own selves and is aimed at helping the ones in need through the medium of music," Shalabh said.

"Reboot" is available on YouTube and across all international music streaming platforms.

Shalabh is an independent singer-songwriter based out of Singapore. He is originally from New Delhi.

--IANS