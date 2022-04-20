Shakira 'beyond happy' with son Sasha

Barcelona: Colombian singer Shakira is said to be "beyond happy" after giving birth to her second son with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, Sasha. The "Hips don't lie" hitmaker, who has two-year-old son Milan, welcomed Sasha into the world last week and is relishing her time at home with her family. "Shakira's always working on new projects, but she's taking a break to enjoy her beautiful family. Milan is excited to have a brother, and Shakira is beyond happy with her two little guys," an insider told Us Weekly magazine. The 38-year-old star, who previously said she would love to have eight or nine children, is said to be thrilled that Sasha looks like her 28-year-old partner. "He has blonde hair. (But) he looks like Gerard," the insider added. The pop star gave birth at the Hospital Quiron Teknon in Barcelona and insisted she had an all-female medical team to help her through the pregnancy. "They took over the entire floor of the clinic. Shakira requested an all-female medical team. She wanted Gerard to be the only man in the room," said the insider. IANS