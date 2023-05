Shakib, Rahim fifties lift Bangladesh to 267

Canberra: Electing to bat, Bangladesh posted 267 all out against Afghanistan in a Pool A cricket World Cup match, here today. Brief Scores:Bangladesh 267 in 50 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 71, Shakib Al Hasan 63; Hamid Hassan 2-61, Shapoor Zadran 2-20, Aftab Alam 2-55, Mirwais Ashraf 2-32).