Shailesh Haribhakti appointed Chairman of IBSFIN tech

Bengaluru: Fintech company IBSFIN tech has announced that Shailesh Haribhakti has been appointed as its Chairman.

IBSFINtech MD and CEO, C M Grover, said the company sees a great mentor for the management and the company in Haribhakti.

Haribhakti said after COVID-19, digitisation and automation of critical functions of a corporate will be the way forward.

IBSFINtech has the tailwind now, playing the leadership role in preparing the corporates for the after-COVID-19 new world order, he was quoted as saying in a company statement.

Manjunath, ED & CTO, said: We are continuously enhancing our robust product offerings with the latest in technology, including Blockchain, AI, ML, RPA, Analytics to prepare the corporates for the after-COVID-19 era.

—PTI