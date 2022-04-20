Shahjahanpur Law Student To Take Admission

Shahjahanpur: A local court in Uttar Pradesh here has allowed the police to take the law student who named former Union Minister Chinmayanand in a sexual harrassment case to an University in Bareilly on Friday to complete her admission formalities.

Based on the directions of the Supreme Court, the chief judicial magistrate, on Thursday, accepted the application of the student''s father of the and ordered the jail superintendent to take her to the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU).

The woman''s father said, "When we met the district magistrate on Wednesday, we were assured all necessary assistance. Later in the day, we were told that we will have to seek permission from the court.

"Most of the lawyers refused to file my application due to Chinmayanand''s pressure. We are all aware that most of the lawyers practicing in Shahjahanpur have graduated from Chinmayanand''s college only. Later, a lawyer Kalvinder Singh agreed to file my petition."

Kalvinder Singh said: "The Supreme Court had, on September 2, directed the additional solicitor general to ensure that the woman and her younger brother get admission to a different law college in Bareilly.

"Since the law student was lodged in the district jail, it was the responsibility of district administration to ensure that she was produced in Bareilly for admission. The application that I had filed should have been filed by a government counsel."

Shahjahanpur District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said: "The responsibility of her admission lies with the family. They are supposed to approach the court for seeking permission to send her to Bareilly as her admission is their personal issue."

Earlier in the day, the district judge rejected the bail plea of Sanjay, one of the co-accused in the extortion case.

The law student along with her friend Sanjay, Vikram and Sachin were charged under various sections of the IPC for extortion, criminal intimidation, disappearance of evidences and 34 acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention and under the Information Technology Act for allegedly demanding money from the former Union Minister. --IANS