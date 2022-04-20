Shahjahanpur Case: Law Student Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody

A local court here sent the law student, who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the extortion case.

After medical examination, she was produced before Additional District Judge (CJM) Vineet Pandey who sent her to 14 days judicial custody.

Her arrest comes two days after she was denied anticipatory bail by a division bench of the Allahabad High Court. The High Court had asked her to approach an appropriate court after which the student's lawyer approached the Additional District and Sessions court which accepted the plea and directed that all records related to the case be summoned before it on September 26.

The 23-year-old was on Tuesday detained and interrogated by the SIT, set up by the Uttar Pradesh police on the directions of the Supreme Court.

The SIT had on Tuesday also taken two other accused — Sachin and Vikram — on remand for further investigation in the case.

The SIT had earlier booked three of her friends after questioning them in connection to a video clip in which they were purportedly discussing extortion. According to SIT chief Naveen Arora, the three had accepted their involvement in the extortion case filed against them, although the law student had denied the charges.

'I do not know if the people who helped me escape from Chinmayanand were using me. I have nothing to do with the extortion case. I think all this drama is being done to dilute my charges of rape,' the law student had said.

On the other hand, a court here on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Swami Chinmayanand, who was arrested in the sexual-assault case. He had during the interrogation on Friday confessed to having called the law student for 'massages' while saying that he was ashamed of his act.

Chinmayanand is admitted at the SGPGIMS in Lucknow after he complained of chest pain. He is presently normal and could be discharged from the hospital soon. Presently, Chinmayanand is under judicial custody.