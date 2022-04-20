Shahjahanpur Case: Law Student Demands Chinmayanand's Arrest, Threatens Self-Immolation

The Shahjahanpur law student, who has accused former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand of harassment and sexual abuse, threatened to immolate herself if he was not arrested soon.

The victim, who left for Prayagraj on Wednesday evening to file a complaint in the Allahabad High Court over the 'laxity' by the SIT, told reporters here, that SIT was probing under pressure and was making all efforts to protect the BJP leader.

"I will be forced to self immolate if the accused is not arrested by the police ," she threatened.

The father of the victim, too, said that when my daughter has made her statement before the court that she had been raped, then why the SIT is not arresting the accused.

"It seems that there is something fishy and SIT was trying to protect the accused," he alleged.

Addressing mediapersons, SIT chief and IG Naveen Arora said that they will submit their report in the Allahabad High Court on September 23.

"We can only arrest any accused when their is enough evidence against him. But till date there is nothing such, so we have not arrested him," Mr Arora added.

The victim girl and her family members have reached Prayagraj and they are likely to move the Allahabad High Court after discussion on the issue with their lawyers.

The girl has given a written statement before the judicial magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC on September 16, claiming that she was raped by Chinmayanand.

Chinmayanand, who fell ill on the day when the girl recorded her statement before the court, is reported to have been admitted in a private hospital here.

Sources said that the BJP leader was admitted to the ICU ward in the hospital on Wednesday evening after he complained of uneasiness.