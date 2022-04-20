Shahin Bagh Protesters Are Demanding Azadi Of Jinnah: Irani

Amethi: Union textile and women, children welfare minister Smriti Irani on Thursday hit out at the opposition, particularly Congress and Aam Admi Party(AAP) for trying to do politics under the garb of Shahin Bagh and supporting the anti-national forces.

"The protesters are demanding ' Azadi' of Jinnah, which has created annoyance among the masses of the country," she said, adding that AAP leader Manish Sishodia has openly given his party's support to the Shahin Bagh protesters.

Talking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Ms Irani said that the opposition parties are trying to take revenge with the country and its people by supporting the decisive forces after their 2019 Lok Sabha defeat.

"The protesters are indulging in anti-national activities by raising slogans against the country and it is unfortunate the couple of political parties are supporting them," she said and even claimed that in Shahinbagh, the protesters are making wrong statements against the country's icons.

She specifically commented on Mahish Sisodia of AAP saying that the leader is openly supporting the anti-social elements just for the political vested interest. The Union minister, during her day long visit to her parliamentary constituency, attended a function at Bhetua where she inaugurated around 20 projects including a farmer seed centre and solar light. UNI



