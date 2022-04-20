Shahid told Kareena about his wedding before anyone else?

New Delhi: Anything can happen in showbiz. Friends turn foes and once touted as arch rivals can be seen hanging out together. This is a place of uncertainties, for sure. The latest bit of news is pleasantly shocking to the ears. Bollywood's favourite chocolaty hero Shahid Kapoor is ready to tie the knot sometime in July, and this we all know. But what we didn't until now was the fact that Sasha did inform about his wedding to none other than former lover Kareena Kapoor Khan. Well, yes! According to a report in online portal MissMalini.com, Bebo confessed that Shahid met her at an event and that's when he spilled the beans about his marriage with Delhi-based Mira Rajput to Kareena. Interestingly, he told Kareena about the wedding bells much before he made the statement in the media, report suggests. The 'Jab We Met' actress has wished Shahid a happy married life, and congratulated him for the big news.