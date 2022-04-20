Shahid to Mira: Thank you for helping me be a better me

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor has left message for his "love" Mira Rajput on completing five years of marriage.

Shahid took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie along with Mira.

"5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love," he captioned the image.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 in Delhi and had their first child, daughter Misha, in 2016. Two years later, their second child, son Zain, was born.

Mira too had earlier taken to Instagram, where she penned a love note for her hubby.

"5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you," she wrote.

–IANS