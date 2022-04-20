Shahid, Mira Rajput's wedding card, Gurgaon hotel set for big day!

New Delhi: Bollywood's young and dashing Shahid Kapoor is set to break a million hearts and tie the knot with Delhi-based Mira Rajput�and that we all know. But where is he getting married? No, it's not Greece, dear reader but our very own Gurgaon. Yes, you read it right! According to a report published in Bollywood Life, the star couple's wedding venue happens to be Gurgaon's plush hotel�The Oberoi. July 7 is the day when Shahid will exchange wedding vows with Mira, who is a LSR graduate from Delhi University. ALSO READ:July 7 wedding: What will Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput wear on D-day? Also, the report also gave out a quick glimpse into the wedding card of the couple. Here take a look at what Bollywood Life's tweeted about the card: