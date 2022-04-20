    Menu
    Shahid makes pancakes for wife Mira

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took over the kitchen to treat his wife Mira Rajput with some pancakes.

    Mira on Saturday evening took to Instagram stories, where she wrote: "Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes."

    She then shared a photograph of the dish made by Shahid on the photo-sharing website.

    Mira captioned: "Success. I'm glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes."

    Shahid too seemed excited about Mira liking what he made.

    He wrote: "She actually ate it."

    On the acting front, Shahid will next be seen in "Jersey", a remake of a Telugu film of the same name and tells the tale of a failed cricketer, who tries to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to win a team jersey to fulfil his son's desire.

    Source: IANS

