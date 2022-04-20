Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Elected Pak PM By National Assembly

Islamabad: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a die-hard supporter of Nawaz Sharif, was today elected Prime Minister by Pakistan's National Assembly and put up a strong defence of the ousted leader saying that he may have been disqualified by the Supreme Court but remains the "people's premier". Abbasi, 58, was elected after getting 221 votes in the House of 342, defeating his three rivals emphatically. Naveed Qamar of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) got 47 votes, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, an Awami Muslim League leader who was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's candidate, got 33 votes, while Jamaat-e-Islami's Sahibzada Tariqullah managed just four votes. Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nominated Abbasi as interim Prime Minister until Sharif's brother Shehbaz is elected as a National Assembly member. "Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been declared as elected as Prime minister of Islamabad Republic of Pakistan," National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announced amid sloganeering. He then asked Abbasi to take the seat of the prime minister and address the House.

