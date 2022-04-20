Shahid Kapoor: 'Rangoon' demanding and exhausting

Mumbai:�tor Shahid Kapoor, who reunites with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj in upcoming film 'Rangoon', says its shooting has been a "demanding and exhausting" experience for him. Shahid, who stars alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut in the highly anticipated film, tweeted on Tuesday: "Finally back after the most demanding and exhausting schedule of my life. 'Rangoon'." He even shared a photograph of himself from the set in which he can be seen sporting a long beard with dust all over his body. Rangoon' is a period romance drama and will feature Shahid as a soldier, and will release on September 30.