Shahid Kapoor wedding: Saif, Kareena invited; Ranveer Singh not on guest list?

Mumbai: Bollywood is abuzz with the news of Shahid Kapoor's wedding with Mira Rajput. Almost everyone associated with the industry and fans of the actor is certainly looking forward to this marriage. According to a report published on Bollywoodlife.com, Shahid has invited his former ladylove � Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan to his wedding. Apparently, they were the first ones to be invited! Interestingly, Shahid and Saif are on board Vishal Bhardwaj�s film �Rangoon� which also stars Kangana Ranaut. And another report published on the same website suggested that Shahid has no plans to invite Ranveer Singh to his wedding. Actually, it so happened that Ranveer and Arjun Kapoor, while hosting IIFA 2015 in Malaysia, took jibes at Shahid (of course in good humour). While the duo invited Shahid on stage to receive his award, Ranveer poked Shahid by asking him if he would get an invite to his wedding. To which the �Haider� superstar instantly said �NO�. Nonetheless, Shahid�s response doesn�t seem stern enough to be taken seriously. But it would certainly be interesting to see who all from the Tinsel Town attend this Big Fat Bollywood wedding.