Shahid Kapoor wedding: Like a normal wedding house, says mom Supriya

Mumbai: Actress Supriya Pathak says wedding preparations of her star son Shahid Kapoor are going on in full swing. "Lots of things happening....It is like a normal wedding house I suppose," Pathak told reporters here at an event. Shahid is getting married on July 7 to Delhi-based Mira Rajput. The wedding will take place in Delhi and later the `Haider' actor will host a reception in Mumbai for his B-town friends and colleagues. Pathak, Shahid's stepmother, was talking at the trailer launch of her upcoming film `All is Well'. The film, directed by `Oh My God' fame director Umesh Shukla, stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Asin and Pathak in pivotal roles. "I had a great time doing this film. I hope everyone will enjoy watching it as well," Pathak said. All Is well is about a road trip undertaken by Rishi Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, who are later joined by their mother and then Asin who plays an important role in the film. PTI