Mumbai: Actress Supriya Pathak says wedding preparations of her star son Shahid Kapoor are going on in full swing. "Lots of things happening....It is like a normal wedding house I suppose," Pathak told reporters here at an event. Shahid is getting married on July 7 to Delhi-based Mira Rajput. The wedding will take place in Delhi and later the `Haider' actor will host a reception in Mumbai for his B-town friends and colleagues. Pathak, Shahid's stepmother, was talking at the trailer launch of her upcoming film `All is Well'. The film, directed by `Oh My God' fame director Umesh Shukla, stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Asin and Pathak in pivotal roles. "I had a great time doing this film. I hope everyone will enjoy watching it as well," Pathak said. All Is well is about a road trip undertaken by Rishi Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, who are later joined by their mother and then Asin who plays an important role in the film. PTI
Shahid Kapoor wedding: Like a normal wedding house, says mom Supriya
April20/ 2022
