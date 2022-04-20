Shahid Kapoor to stay away from locking lips on screen?

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor is the true homely boy that he portrayed in 'Vivaah'. Not only has he been a good boy and decided to get married in a quite ceremony supposedly in Bali, reports are that he may tone down the intimacy levels on screen too. According to a web report Shahid is now backing away from any scenes that require him to lock lips with a co-star. The actor who is likely to get married soon to Mira Rajput, a Delhi girl, is reportedly going to add a no kissing clause in his film deals from now on. Kissing on screen has become a norm in the movie industry. Whether Shahid's backing out from it would be dissapointed by his decision or not is something only left to speculations!