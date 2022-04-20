New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor is the true homely boy that he portrayed in 'Vivaah'. Not only has he been a good boy and decided to get married in a quite ceremony supposedly in Bali, reports are that he may tone down the intimacy levels on screen too. According to a web report Shahid is now backing away from any scenes that require him to lock lips with a co-star. The actor who is likely to get married soon to Mira Rajput, a Delhi girl, is reportedly going to add a no kissing clause in his film deals from now on. Kissing on screen has become a norm in the movie industry. Whether Shahid's backing out from it would be dissapointed by his decision or not is something only left to speculations!
Shahid Kapoor to stay away from locking lips on screen?
April20/ 2022
