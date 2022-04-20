Shahid Kapoor needs wifey Mira Rajput by his side during 'rainy winter' eve, shares romantic picture

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday posted a romantic picture with his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid sharedA how he has been enjoying rainy winter evening post Diwali with Mira.

"Just what I need on a rainy winter evening," Shahid captioned the post.

In the image, Mira can be seen placing her hand on Shahid's chest as he takes selfie on his phone.

"You both look so good together," a user commented.

"Adorable," another one wrote.

It seems the two have celebrated Diwali at Mira's residence in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Shahid will next be seen in "Jersey", which is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Last month, the actor and his co-actor Mrunal Thakur completed the Uttarakhand schedule of the film.

—IANS







