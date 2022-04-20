Shahid Kapoor has a rugged, close-up treat for fans

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor treated his fans to a close-up selfie on Instagram. He flaunts a rugged look in the frame.

The actor chose not to use any caption for the picture, which currently has over 651K likes on the website.

The self-portrait follows an image Shahid had posted on Sunday morning, on brother Ishaan Khatter's birthday. He had added note, saying: "Happy birthday Ishaan. May you be everything you deserve to be. Loads of love."

Shahid will be seen in "Jersey" along with Mrunal Thakur.

The two actors recently completed the Uttarakhand schedule of the film. Shahid thanked the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the pandemic.

"Jersey" is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the 2019 original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

