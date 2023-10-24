Shahid Kapoor brings fierce avatar in action thriller 'Deva', film to release on Dussehra 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is all set to come up with an action thriller on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra announced the title of his next and shared the first look poster.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid treated fans with his first look from his next.

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. The film is titled 'Deva'. The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

In the poster, Shahid could be seen carrying a rugged look while dressed in a white shirt and trousers.

He wore a pair of sunglasses and carried a gun in one of his hands.

Sharing the still, he wrote, "DEVA in theatres on Dussehra 11th October 2024."

'Deva' also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Recently, makers welcomed Pooja to the team and shared the exciting news on their Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a post on Friday in which Pooja could be seen posing with Shahid Kapoor, director Roshan Andrews and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

They wrote, "Our thrilling action-packed adventure just got a lot more exciting with birthday girl @hegdepooja joining us on this journey. Wishing a stellar day of fun and happiness to our lovely leading lady!"

Actor Pooja Hegde shared her excitement about joining the cast and said, "It's a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can't wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role. I'm also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he's a stellar performer, and I'm hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one."

Apart from this Shahid will be seen in an untitled romantic drama film also starring Kriti Sanon.

Recently, makers unveiled the official release date.

Taking to Instagram, production house Maddock Films shared a poster of the film and wrote, "Mark your calendars - Valentine Week! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present an untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, set to release on February 9, 2024."

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also stars the legendary actor Dharmendra.

Now it's set to release in Valentine's Week, February 9, 2024.

—ANI