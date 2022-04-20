Shahid Dodges Question On Marriage

Kuala Lumpur: Despite sharing earlier that he is ready to tie the knot, actor Shahid Kapoor doesn't seem to be thrilled about discussing his impending marriage. At the green carpet of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards here on Sunday, IANS asked the 34-year-old about the details of his marriage. But he simply smiled and moved on. Shahid, who was earlier in a relationship with Kareena Kapoor, is expected to be getting married to a Delhi student Mira Rajput. But the "Haider" star, clad in a black and white suit, did share about his new hairdo. "I got an undercut from Aalim Hakim. All the stars go to him including Hrithik Roshan. I did chat with Aalim for my new hairdo. The look is for my new movie called 'Shaandaar'," Shahid told IANS. Shahid has become part of the three-day-long festival, which started on Friday here, for two reasons -- he is in the race to grab the trophy in Leading Role Male category and his dance performance. The actor has been nominated in the Leading Role Male category for Vishal Bhardwaj's "Haider". Other nominees in the category are Aamir Khan ("PK"), Arjun Kapoor ("2 States"), Hrithik Roshan ("Bang Bang!"), Randeep Hooda ("Highway"), and Shah Rukh Khan ("Happy New Year"). He will showcase his dance moves on the awards night, which will take place later on Sunday. Shahid will also be seen in "Udta Punjab", which tells the story of substance abuse in the Indian state of Punjab.