Shahid dances away with Mira on his wedding sangeet

New Delhi: A photograph featuring Shahid Kapoor dancing away with his bride-to-be Mira Rajput at their sangeet ceremony on Monday night has surfaced online, leaving some of the Bollywood actor's fans in awe of the couple and most female fans heartbroken. The sangeet, reportedly held at a Chhatarpur farmhouse, saw the duo matching steps with each other. Shahid's friend and celebrity photographer Rohan Shreshtha took to Twitter to share the image, and wrote alongside it: "Kill it SK." The image features Shahid looking suave in a deep red kurta, a bandhgala and pyjamas, while Mira looks resplendent and graceful in a lime yellow lehenga. Some other photographs too, featuring Mira blushing away on her pre-wedding ceremonies, are also available on Twitter, which is abuzz with the #ShahidMiraKaSangeet hashtag. One of the most talked about weddings of this year, the Shahid-Mira union is also being kept quite a closed affair with only family and friends attending the celebrations at a Gurgaon hotel. A separate grand celebration is planned for the Bollywood fraternity in Mumbai on July 12. Shahid, son of Pankaj Kapur and his now estranged wife Neelima Azim, is tying the knot with the Delhi based Mira after reportedly getting introduced via their connect with the religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Shahid's family members started arriving at the Trident Hotel in Gurgaon from Sunday night and the arrivals are continuing. As many as 50 rooms are blocked in Trident, Gurgaon, for the family and guests, and the Presidential Suite of The Oberoi, Gurgaon, is occupied by Shahid himself. For a function, most likely the wedding on Tuesday night, the Grand Ballroom of The Oberoi has been booked. IANS