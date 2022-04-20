Shahid Afridi to quit international cricket after T20 WC next year

Karachi: Flamboyant Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi today announced that he will retire from international cricket after the T20 World Cup to be held in India next year. Talking to the media at a function today, Afridi said his last remaining ambition was to lead Pakistan to the T20 World Cup title next year. "I want to not only play but also captain the Pakistan team to the T20 World Cup title," he said. Afridi, 35, has appeared in 78 T20 Internationals, besides 27 Tests and 398 One-day Internationals. He announced his retirement from Test cricket during the Pakistan team's tour to England in 2010 after captaining the side in just the first Test at Lords. He has also retired from ODIs after the recent World Cup. "Who does not want a happy ending to his career. I am looking at that in the T20 format. I never thought I would be at this level and play cricket for Pakistan team," he added. Afridi said he had made up his mind to also quit T20 Internationals after next year's World Cup. "I have made up my mind but before that I want to also groom a future captain and vice-captain for this format with the Board's support," said Afridi. He said that Pakistan needed to play attention to its domestic cricket structure and improve it so that more quality players could be produced in the country. PTI