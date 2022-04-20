Shahid Afridi To Lead Galle Gladiators In LPL

Colombo: Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will lead Galle Gladiators in the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League beginning Thursday. Domestic talent Bhanuka Rajapaksa will serve as his deputy.

"Galle Gladiators name superstar Shahid Afridi as captain, Bhanuka Rajapaksa as vice-captain," the franchise confirmed on their official Twitter handle.

Afridi -- who played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is for Pakistan -- recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) play-offs played in Karachi. He picked up three wickets and scored 12 runs in two matches for Multan Sultans.

Sudeep Tyagi, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel and Manpreet Gony are the Indians participating in the league.

Apart from Gladiators, the other four teams in the league are Kandy Tuskers, Dambulla Hawks, Colombo Kings and Jaffna Stallions. The T20 tournament, which will comprise of 23 matches, will see double headers being played on each day till the semi-finals which will be played on December 13 and 14. The final will be played on December 16. All the matches will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota.

"The match will start at 7.30 pm after the opening ceremony which is scheduled to be held from 3.30 pm onwards. Matches to be played on November 27 and December 4 will start at 8:00 pm," the Sri Lanka Cricket had earlier said in an official statement.

Colombo Kings will be facing Kandy Tuskers in the tournament opener. --IANS