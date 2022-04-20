Shahid Afridi and Saina Nehwal among world�s top 20 charitable sportspersons

Pakistan�s ostentatious all rounder and T20 captian Shahid Afridi and Indian Badminton player Saina Nehwal included among top 20 most charitable sports stars list for 2015, DoSomething.org said. Afridi, 35, who has played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 82 T20Is for Pakistan, founded Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) in 2014 for welfare works. SAF focuses on Health support for the needy, Support for children, Education for children, Community development , Build partnerships and Health and well-beings, Official website said.

Foundation is building 16-bed maternity hospital in Tangi Banda village (Kohat ), on the name of his late father Sahibzada Fazal Rehman Memorial and Charity, which will provide free treatment and medicine for poor patients. Soccer Sensation Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list , some females athletes along with Indian Badminton star Saina Nehwal included in the list, others are Serena Williams, Yuna Kim, Heather O�Reilly, Maria Sharapova, Mo�ne Davis, Meryl Davis, Ronda Rousey, Lindsey Vonn and Bethany Hamiltion. Complete list of the top 20 charitable athletes: 1) Cristiano Ronaldo 2) Johan Cena 3) Serena Williams 4) Yuna Kim 5) Neymar Jr 6) LeBron James 7) Heather O�Reily 8) Maria Sharapova 9) Mo�ne Davis 10) Richard Sherman 11) Meryl Davis & Charlie White 12) Dan Carter 13) Roman Reigns 14) Ronda Rousey 15) Lindsey Vonn 16) Tom Daley 17) Bethany Hamilton 18) Saina Nehwal 19) Paul Rabil 20) Shahid Afridi