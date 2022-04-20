Shahid Afridi's Daughter's Death Rumours Go Viral

New Delhi: Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi is once again back in news. This time however, it has nothing to do with cricket, as rumours of his daughter Amsara's death have gone viral on the internet. Image of a girl wearing a pink dress, covered by rose petals went viral on social-media in the last few days. Three weeks ago, Afridi had posted a photograph with her daughter inside a hospital. He also wrote a message 'Get Well Soon ASMARA ! Ameen' On April 25, there were rumours on Twitter saying that Asmara had passed away due to Cancer. However, soon after the news of her death started going viral, it was learnt Asmara was hospitalised and underwent a surgery, but she is very much alive and recovering. Several fans said that the news being circulated was false. Afridi too, hasn't confirmed the news yet. Afridi recently stepped down as the skipper of Pakistan's T20I side after back-to-back dismal performances in Asia Cup as well as ICC World Twenty20.