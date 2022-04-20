Shahenshah remake in motion

It seems that Amitabh Bachchan's films are Bollywood's prime picks for remakes. History saw remakes of his iconic films like Don and Agneepath starring Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, respectively.

There are two remake scripts of Satte Pe Satta floating in the market at the moment. An official one which has been pitched to Salman Khan by director Kabir Khan, the other a Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty rehash of Seven Brides For Seven Brothers under the guise of Satte Pe Satta.

Now we hear that a Shahenshah remake is also in the works. Sources inform us that producer Sangeeta Ahir, who is also backing the official Satte Pe Satta remake, has now registered the Shahenshah title with an intention to remake the classic Bachchan tale.

"She has registered the title with IMPPA, but they are in process to get the rights. It will be a while before they actually get to the brass tacks," informs our source.