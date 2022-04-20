Shah To Visit U'khand On Sept 19

Dehradun: BJP president Amit Shah is coming on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand on September 19 to take stock of the party's affairs in the state where it swept to power in March this year with a thumping win.

The programme details of the party president finalised by the state unit have been approved by the central leadership, UKD BJP president Ajay Bhatt told reporters here today.

Shah, who is visiting the state for the first time after piloting it to a thumping victory in the state assembly elections, will be accorded a rousing welcome by supporters in the city after landing at the Jollygrant Airport at around 9:30 am on Tuesday, Bhatt said.

Scores of party workers will extend a warm welcome to the party president at various points including Doiwala, Rispana and Araghar en route to Madhuban hotel where he will hold meetings with the party core group, MPs, MLAs and cabinet ministers. During his two-day visit Shah is also likely to have a meal in a Dalit household. However, the timing for this and the household where Shah will have a meal have not been decided yet, Bhatt said. Shah is also scheduled to inaugurate an e-library with 4000 books at the BJP's state office here.