Shah To Launch Kamal Jyoti Sampark Parv In UP From Ghazipur

Ghazipur: BJP national president Amit Shah will address party workers under the Kamal Jyoti Sampark parv here on Tuesday where party will showcase the development projects PM Narendra Modi had launched, BJP state general secretary Vijay bahadur Pathak said here on Monday.

"This programme will be launched across the state with focus on Ghazipur where party's national president Amit Shah will address the party workers," Mr Pathak said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the function in Etah while party's state president Mahendra Nath pandey in Ghaziabad.

He said the programme will be held in the evening where lamps resembling lotus (election symbol of BJP) will be lit all across the state where these meetings will be held and therefore this function has been named as Kamal Jyoti Sampark Parv.

This is party's outreach programme through which party leaders will make an attempt to popularise the welfare schemes of the Modi and the Yogi governments. "The programme will be attended by senior leaders of the party and ministers in Modi and Yogi governments," he said.

The BJP workers have also been asked to involve the beneficiaries of different government schemes in this programme. The workers will be asked to light the lamp at the door steps of these beneficiaries which will give a sense of involvement to these people.

Mr Pathak said that party workers will talk about how houses have been provided to the people during Modi regime or electrification of villages or roads have been built in the villages in last four years. There is a transformation in the lives of people and people will be told about this, he said. Senior leaders have been asked to attend the functions at village level. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will be Phaphamau (Prayagraj district) and deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will be in rural Lucknow. Govardhan Jhadapia will be in Barabanki district, while Union minister Santosh Gangwar will be in Bareilly.

Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit is likely to be in Unnao, and Suresh Khanna will be in Kaushambi, he said. UNI